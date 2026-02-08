Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 371,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $69,221,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,208,862 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,556,803,000 after buying an additional 9,554,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 579,213,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,150,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,386,863,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,593,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,215,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,668,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,594,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,423 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA's central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry’s ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is “through the roof” — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA’s chips. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry's ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is "through the roof" — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA's chips. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Arete Research increased their price target on NVIDIA from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $185.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.47. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $212.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 99.24% and a net margin of 53.01%.The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. This trade represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $4,856,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

