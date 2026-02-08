Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) COO Sells $1,649,753.22 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,649,753.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 29,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,724,761.68. This trade represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CW stock opened at $649.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.49. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $266.88 and a 52 week high of $683.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CW. Truist Financial set a $603.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

