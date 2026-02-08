Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 1,842 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Oakworth Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.5% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 131,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,248,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock worth $106,153,077. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $323.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $322.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

