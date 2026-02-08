Insider Selling: Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) CFO Sells $1,669,169.45 in Stock

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total value of $1,669,169.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,536.14. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $649.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $683.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $596.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $550.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright News Summary

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 12.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.33.

View Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.