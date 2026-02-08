Jason Vasquez Sells 5,447 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stock

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) VP Jason Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,524.17. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $292.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.30 and its 200 day moving average is $262.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $295.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,897,000 after buying an additional 14,926 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 216.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIT shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.