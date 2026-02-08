Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Mediolanum International Funds Ltd

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 817,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,757 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $199,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 170,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.52, for a total value of $202,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,524.48. This trade represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,070,464 shares of company stock valued at $106,153,077 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $323.10 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.32 and a 200-day moving average of $271.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

