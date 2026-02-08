Whelan Financial Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,128 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Whelan Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Whelan Financial’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. S&P Equity Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citic Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the industry's ~$660 billion capex buildout for AI infrastructure is sustainable, and other coverage quotes him and customers saying demand is "through the roof" — comments that validate long‑term revenue visibility for NVDA's chips. Read More.

Broad market and semiconductor sector rebounds lifted large-cap chips; NVDA, as the AI‑chip leader, led the rally as investors rotated back into tech after a recent sell‑off. Read More.

Suppliers and industry players (e.g., Wistron) are signaling continued AI order growth and say AI is not a bubble — supportive industry context but not an immediate company‑specific catalyst. Read More.

Wall‑street analysts remain largely positive and some firms are reiterating bullish ratings on NVDA, which underpins investor confidence but also keeps expectations high. Read More.

Company CFO Colette Kress sold sizeable blocks of NVDA shares (filed Form 4), which some investors interpret as a negative signal even though insider sales can be routine tax/planning moves. Read More.

Regulatory/export uncertainty around the H200 (China) export discussions remains unresolved in some reports — a potential headwind for growth in China if approvals are delayed or restricted. Read More.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day moving average of $182.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,157,187.01. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $4,856,900.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 846,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,794,775.84. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

