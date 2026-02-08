NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia is reported to be committing about $20 billion to OpenAI, a high‑visibility strategic move that reinforces NVDA’s central role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem and likely supports further demand for its data‑center GPUs. Read More.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $40,087,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,621,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,933,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,478,542.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 1,611,474 shares of company stock worth $291,731,692 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $185.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $57.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.01% and a return on equity of 99.24%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.99%.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.98.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

