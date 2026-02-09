Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $1.12 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 55.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 40,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 59.5% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 41.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $207.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.80 and a twelve month high of $474.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $607.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.69 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

FactSet Research Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.70, for a total transaction of $760,540.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,920.30. The trade was a 74.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.25, for a total value of $761,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,211.25. The trade was a 71.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company’s core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.