Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $21,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20,718.4% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,551,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35,380,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322,704 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,089,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,369 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,511,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,196,000 after buying an additional 295,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,364,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,908,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $229.53 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $229.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

