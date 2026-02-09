LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 179.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.6%
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200 day moving average is $899.78. The company has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.
Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stunning 2026 guidance — Lilly reported strong Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 guidance well above Street expectations, which sparked the initial rally as investors priced in sustained GLP‑1 growth and margin leverage. Eli Lilly Booms, Then Busts: Stellar Guidance vs Hims Undercut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple banks (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald) lifted LLY price targets and kept overweight/positive views after the results, supporting upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing and capacity expansion — Lilly is expanding GLP‑1 capacity and building greenfield sites to meet volume demand, which investors view as a durable competitive advantage versus peers constrained by supply. Eli Lilly Expands GLP-1 Capacity While Building Beyond Obesity And Diabetes
- Neutral Sentiment: Obesity market size and longer‑term thesis — Coverage highlights a very large addressable market (approaching ~$100B for obesity drugs), reinforcing the long‑term growth story even as short‑term skirmishes play out. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: The 1 Figure Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/score coverage — Research pieces (Zacks, institutional letters) reinforce Lilly’s growth ranking and investor interest, but are confirmatory rather than catalytic. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure from compounded copies — Hims & Hers launching low‑cost compounded semaglutide pills ($49 introductory) triggered a selloff as investors feared erosion of pricing/patient share for branded oral options. This remains the main short‑term risk to LLY’s oral launch economics. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fall after Hims & Hers announce $49 copy of Wegovy pill
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise — Separately, securities‑law firms have flagged investigations into certain transactions and board conduct; these are reputational/legal items to monitor but not yet material to the core GLP‑1 thesis. Investor Alert: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
