LexAurum Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 179.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200 day moving average is $899.78. The company has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

