Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,850 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $30,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,575,000. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $19,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 9,359,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,055,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 34,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna set a $300.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Fifty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: AWS and sales beat/strength — Amazon reported solid Q4 revenue and faster AWS growth, reinforcing the cloud growth thesis. AWS Q4 beat (CNBC)

Anthropic stake re‑valuation — Amazon's earlier $8B investment in Anthropic is now being valued much higher (~$60.6B), underlining upside in AI partnerships and non‑core assets. Anthropic valuation (Business Insider)

Near‑term tax relief improves cash flow — Recent U.S. tax changes materially reduced Amazon's federal tax cash outlays in 2025, which helps fund heavier capex without a proportional hit to free cash flow. Tax law reduces Amazon tax bill (WSJ)

Management stance — CEO Andy Jassy said he's "confident" the $200B program will deliver attractive returns over time; that defends the strategy but leaves timing/ROIC execution risk. CEO confidence (CNBC)

New ad/AI product moves — Amazon is opening ad platform capabilities to AI agents (Ads MCP server beta), which could expand ad monetization but will take time to scale. Ads MCP beta (Newsfile)

CapEx shock and small EPS miss spooked traders — Amazon guided to roughly $200B in 2026 capex (well above expectations) and reported a slight EPS miss; that combination triggered heavy selling and a sharp gap lower in after‑hours/premarket trading. $200B capex guide (Reuters)

Regulatory and analyst pushback — Germany's cartel office banned certain marketplace pricing controls and ordered repayments, adding regulatory risk; several firms also trimmed near‑term targets or flagged margin/cash‑flow risk tied to heavy capex. Germany antitrust (Reuters)

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,070,771.40. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,061 shares of company stock valued at $10,351,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $210.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $229.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

