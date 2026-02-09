Candriam S.C.A. Has $41.56 Million Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 1,019.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,207 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $41,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 146.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 1,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $272,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,090. This trade represents a 33.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Oulman sold 1,800 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.42, for a total transaction of $277,956.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,524.46. This represents a 31.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 70,522 shares of company stock worth $17,661,708 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus set a $300.00 price target on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Western Digital Stock Up 8.6%

WDC stock opened at $282.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $296.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.35 and its 200-day moving average is $144.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 5.02%.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

