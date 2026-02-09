Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.7% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $82,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,680,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,596,000 after purchasing an additional 226,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,052.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $899.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 26.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,203.75.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.