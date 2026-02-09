Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Purchased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.68.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,377.20. The trade was a 32.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,292 shares of company stock valued at $66,518,754. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $543.46 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $643.99. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $590.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

