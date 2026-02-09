AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

AdvisorShares Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 33.6% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at $228,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIX opened at $1,229.03 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,230.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,036.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $888.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,155.00 to $1,196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,064.50.

In related news, CFO William George III sold 4,370 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.88, for a total transaction of $4,190,305.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,186,437.12. This trade represents a 9.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,518.08. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 12,528 shares of company stock worth $11,972,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

