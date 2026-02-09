Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,827,714,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,447,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,596,000 after buying an additional 226,620 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,359,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,010,000 after buying an additional 103,119 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,052.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $899.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 112.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $985.00 to $1,205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

