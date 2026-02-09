Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $46,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Synopsys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 2,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $426.88 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $651.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.06.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Synopsys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synopsys from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.57.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

