Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $49.99 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.6%
LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,203.75.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and stunning 2026 guidance — Lilly reported strong Q4 revenue and EPS and issued 2026 guidance well above Street expectations, which sparked the initial rally as investors priced in sustained GLP‑1 growth and margin leverage. Eli Lilly Booms, Then Busts: Stellar Guidance vs Hims Undercut
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raising price targets — Multiple banks (JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Cantor Fitzgerald) lifted LLY price targets and kept overweight/positive views after the results, supporting upside expectations. Price Target Raised to $1,300.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Target Raised to $1,313.00 at Morgan Stanley Price Target Raised to $1,205.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald
- Positive Sentiment: Manufacturing and capacity expansion — Lilly is expanding GLP‑1 capacity and building greenfield sites to meet volume demand, which investors view as a durable competitive advantage versus peers constrained by supply. Eli Lilly Expands GLP-1 Capacity While Building Beyond Obesity And Diabetes
- Neutral Sentiment: Obesity market size and longer‑term thesis — Coverage highlights a very large addressable market (approaching ~$100B for obesity drugs), reinforcing the long‑term growth story even as short‑term skirmishes play out. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk: The 1 Figure Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/score coverage — Research pieces (Zacks, institutional letters) reinforce Lilly’s growth ranking and investor interest, but are confirmatory rather than catalytic. Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Top-Ranked Growth Stock: Should You Buy?
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pricing pressure from compounded copies — Hims & Hers launching low‑cost compounded semaglutide pills ($49 introductory) triggered a selloff as investors feared erosion of pricing/patient share for branded oral options. This remains the main short‑term risk to LLY’s oral launch economics. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly fall after Hims & Hers announce $49 copy of Wegovy pill
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal noise — Separately, securities‑law firms have flagged investigations into certain transactions and board conduct; these are reputational/legal items to monitor but not yet material to the core GLP‑1 thesis. Investor Alert: Scott+Scott Investigates Directors and Officers
About Eli Lilly and Company
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
