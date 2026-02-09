Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $49.99 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Francis Financial Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 108,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,930,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY opened at $1,057.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $999.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $899.78. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 112.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,163.00 to $1,161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Truist Financial set a $1,281.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,286.00 to $1,268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,203.75.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

