Genius Sports’ (GENI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GENI. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $15.00 price objective on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.41.

NYSE:GENI opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.85. Genius Sports has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 178.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $79,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

