Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

QGEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on Qiagen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.63.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 20.33%.The business had revenue of $540.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Qiagen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.540- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth $179,450,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the second quarter worth $158,728,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the third quarter valued at $58,079,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 366.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 994,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after acquiring an additional 781,561 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Qiagen by 117.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,217,000 after acquiring an additional 675,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $60 and set an “overweight” rating, signaling ~17.5% upside from current levels. This analyst upgrade is a near-term bullish catalyst. Article Title

Qiagen NV (NYSE: QGEN) is a global provider of sample and assay technologies designed to enable molecular testing in the fields of molecular diagnostics, applied testing, academic research and pharmaceutical development. The company’s solutions span the full workflow of nucleic acid and protein analysis, offering customers standardized kits, instruments and software tools that streamline the preparation, detection and quantification of DNA, RNA and proteins.

The company’s product portfolio includes nucleic acid extraction and purification systems, polymerase chain reaction (PCR) reagents and instrumentation, digital PCR platforms, next-generation sequencing (NGS) library‐preparation kits and proteomics solutions.

