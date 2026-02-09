JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $63.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OMF. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of OneMain to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.70.

OneMain Price Performance

NYSE OMF opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. OneMain has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $71.93.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. OneMain had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 14.35%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $3,933,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 174,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,910,181. This represents a 24.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $40,424.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,098. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,970,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,849,000 after purchasing an additional 249,785 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,868,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,870,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,595,000 after buying an additional 526,449 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,723,000 after buying an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,075,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting OneMain this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — OMF reported adjusted EPS above consensus and strong revenue growth (Q4 EPS beat and revenue well ahead of estimates), showing solid operating leverage and higher pretax/net income versus the prior year. PR Newswire: Q4 results

Q4 beat — OMF reported adjusted EPS above consensus and strong revenue growth (Q4 EPS beat and revenue well ahead of estimates), showing solid operating leverage and higher pretax/net income versus the prior year. Positive Sentiment: Dividend boost — The board declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb. 17), implying a roughly 6.7% yield, which supports income-focused holders and can underpin demand for the shares.

Dividend boost — The board declared a $1.05 quarterly dividend (ex-dividend Feb. 17), implying a roughly 6.7% yield, which supports income-focused holders and can underpin demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Resilient loan/credit performance — Management emphasized resilient loan growth and credit trends in the Q4 review and deep-dive coverage, suggesting core business momentum even as they remain cautious on the outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 deep dive

Resilient loan/credit performance — Management emphasized resilient loan growth and credit trends in the Q4 review and deep-dive coverage, suggesting core business momentum even as they remain cautious on the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst nuance — Truist trimmed its target from $75 to $73 but kept a “buy” rating (still implying material upside), reflecting mixed analyst views rather than a consensus sell signal. Benzinga: Truist note

Analyst nuance — Truist trimmed its target from $75 to $73 but kept a “buy” rating (still implying material upside), reflecting mixed analyst views rather than a consensus sell signal. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan downgrade/target cut — JPMorgan lowered its price target to $63 and moved to an “underweight” stance, reducing demand from a major institutional channel and signaling skepticism on near-term upside. Benzinga: JPMorgan note

JPMorgan downgrade/target cut — JPMorgan lowered its price target to $63 and moved to an “underweight” stance, reducing demand from a major institutional channel and signaling skepticism on near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: Costs & provisions rising — Coverage flagged that while net interest income rose, year-over-year expense and provision increases weighed on the stock after the print; investors are focused on whether margins and credit costs stabilize. Zacks: NII, costs, provisions

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

