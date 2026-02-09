Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $1,300.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,210.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,250.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,004.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $935.72. The firm has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,129.76, for a total value of $3,389,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 65,333 shares in the company, valued at $73,810,610.08. The trade was a 4.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 426 shares in the company, valued at $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,591,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,578,000 after buying an additional 14,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,723,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,661,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,014,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

