NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEXT opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.99. NextDecade has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

In other news, major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $4,432,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 26,420,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,368,029.88. This trade represents a 3.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,177,861 shares of company stock valued at $42,393,247. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NextDecade by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of NextDecade by 1.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 88.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NextDecade by 27.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in NextDecade by 102.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Corporation is a Houston‐based liquefied natural gas (LNG) and decarbonization company focused on the development, engineering, construction and operation of large‐scale LNG export facilities. The company’s core mission is to deliver cleaner energy solutions to global customers while integrating carbon capture and sequestration technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. NextDecade’s projects are designed to leverage abundant U.S. natural gas supplies to meet growing worldwide demand for low‐carbon fuel.

NextDecade’s flagship project, Rio Grande LNG, is located at the Port of Brownsville in southern Texas.

