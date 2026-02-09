New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $26.32 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 44.4% during the third quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $482,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 44,357 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.34 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

A number of research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.68.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $82,567.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672.85. This represents a 71.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,875. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

