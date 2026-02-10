Applied Finance Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,309 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Danaher alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 25,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.0%

Danaher stock opened at $216.65 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays raised their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This trade represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.