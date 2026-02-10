Walmart Inc. $WMT is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 206.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,385 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 83,139 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.2% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 98,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 21,939 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 50,307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its holdings in Walmart by 16.7% in the second quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 6,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $131.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 645,642 shares in the company, valued at $77,477,040. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 76,181 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $9,430,445.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 402,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,772,492.88. This trade represents a 15.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock worth $26,957,858 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on WMT to $137 and put an “outperform” rating on the stock, implying upside from current levels — a direct bullish signal that can drive buying interest from funds that follow analyst guidance. Mizuho raises WMT price target

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Thirty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

