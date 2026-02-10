Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $63.36 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,462 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $63,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,839,824,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 427,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $135,688,000 after purchasing an additional 22,607 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,823.0% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho set a $540.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Tesla from $307.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.92.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $446.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 386.27, a PEG ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total value of $26,724,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

