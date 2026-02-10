SVB Wealth LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 594,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $4,796,000. Vega Investment Solutions lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vega Investment Solutions now owns 638,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.29. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.62 and a fifty-two week high of $179.99. The company has a market capitalization of $365.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the sale, the insider owned 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,218. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

