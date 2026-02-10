Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: CEO Elon Musk confirmed Tesla will ramp up high-volume production of the all‑electric Semi in 2026 — a move that, if delivered, would add a higher‑margin commercial revenue stream and support vehicle-volume recovery expectations. Musk Confirms that Tesla Will Ramp Up Semi Truck Production in 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla announced active hiring and a concrete 2028 timeline for a 100 GW U.S. solar manufacturing target — a tangible expansion in its energy business that supports upside to long‑term revenue diversification and institutional buying noted in the report. Tesla (TSLA) Stock Gains 4% on Solar Manufacturing Expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Tesla rolled out new Semi trim levels and reiterated the plan for volume production this year — product detail and clearer timelines reduce execution uncertainty for the Semi roadmap. Tesla Announces New Semi Truck Trim Levels, Elon Musk Reaffirms Volume Production This Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Elon Musk’s comments about hiring philosophy and emphasis on “conversation” over résumé are notable for culture and talent sourcing but have ambiguous near‑term financial impact. ‘Don’t look at the résumé’: Elon Musk admits he’s ‘fallen prey’ to flashy credentials
- Neutral Sentiment: Barclays reiterated a Neutral rating on TSLA — a reminder that some large sell‑side shops remain cautious even as headlines trend positive. Tesla’s (TSLA) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays
- Negative Sentiment: Long‑time Tesla VP Raj Jegannathan — who oversaw IT, AI‑infrastructure, business apps, info‑sec and had led sales/service in North America — announced his departure after 13 years. Executive turnover at senior sales/IT roles raises short‑term execution and organizational continuity concerns. Tesla exec Raj Jegannathan leaves automaker after 13 years Tesla loses another sales executive
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is rising: BYD unveiled advanced battery tech (10,000‑cycle claims and solid‑state plans) that could erode Tesla’s battery cost/feature advantage, and Rivian’s lower‑priced R2 SUV is being road‑tested — both increase upside risk to Tesla’s market share and margin outlook in key segments. BYD Unveils New Battery Tech Rivian’s $45K R2 SUV Spotted Testing
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla Stock Performance
Shares of TSLA stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tesla Profile
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.
Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.
