Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,877 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $520.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore boosted their target price on Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, China Renaissance raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $417.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 386.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. Tesla’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

