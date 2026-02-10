Navellier & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,982 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ WMT opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.26%.Walmart’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $2,313,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,274,856 shares in the company, valued at $509,434,589.52. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $166,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 645,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,477,040. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 229,196 shares of company stock valued at $26,957,858 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on WMT to $137 and put an “outperform” rating on the stock, implying upside from current levels — a direct bullish signal that can drive buying interest from funds that follow analyst guidance. Mizuho raises WMT price target

Mizuho raised its price target on WMT to $137 and put an “outperform” rating on the stock, implying upside from current levels — a direct bullish signal that can drive buying interest from funds that follow analyst guidance. Positive Sentiment: DBS initiated/maintained a buy on WMT (press coverage), adding third‑party validation that could support inflows from Asia‑focused or model‑driven investors. DBS buys WMT

DBS initiated/maintained a buy on WMT (press coverage), adding third‑party validation that could support inflows from Asia‑focused or model‑driven investors. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting WMT’s rise to a ~$1 trillion market cap frames the company’s omnichannel and automation progress as a growth story — a sentiment boost for investors focused on structural earnings improvement. Walmart reaches $1T valuation

Coverage highlighting WMT’s rise to a ~$1 trillion market cap frames the company’s omnichannel and automation progress as a growth story — a sentiment boost for investors focused on structural earnings improvement. Positive Sentiment: A Barron’s piece argues Walmart can benefit from big‑tech AI investment without matching their huge capex, suggesting Walmart could capture AI-driven gains (better supply chain, personalization, automation) while preserving capital — a potentially margin‑supportive narrative. Walmart letting big tech foot AI bill

A Barron’s piece argues Walmart can benefit from big‑tech AI investment without matching their huge capex, suggesting Walmart could capture AI-driven gains (better supply chain, personalization, automation) while preserving capital — a potentially margin‑supportive narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Kroger naming ex‑Walmart executive Greg Foran as CEO is notable for talent flow in the grocery sector; it could sharpen competition execution but is not an immediate direct negative for Walmart’s core omnichannel thesis. Kroger names ex‑Walmart exec CEO

Kroger naming ex‑Walmart executive Greg Foran as CEO is notable for talent flow in the grocery sector; it could sharpen competition execution but is not an immediate direct negative for Walmart’s core omnichannel thesis. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk: commentary on the bond market and potential Fed policy shifts (yield curve moves, Fed chair nomination coverage) raises recession/inflation volatility concerns — a headwind for broad equity multiples and highly valued consumer names. Bond market warning / macro risk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Articles

