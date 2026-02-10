Katamaran Capital LLP Has $3.86 Million Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Katamaran Capital LLP cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,665 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 3.5% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.3% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total transaction of $6,036,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LRCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Lam Research

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Stock Down 0.7%

Lam Research stock opened at $229.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $251.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.