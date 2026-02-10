Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,321 shares during the period. Lam Research makes up approximately 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $262.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.88.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $229.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $286.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.97. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $251.87.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 40,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.60, for a total value of $6,036,048.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 987,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,677,892.20. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

