General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company $BA

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up about 6.3% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,734,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 75.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,776,634 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $376,700,000 after acquiring an additional 764,236 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after acquiring an additional 707,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $244.82 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.02. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a PE ratio of 121.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.41 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 10,497 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.99, for a total value of $2,456,193.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,781.08. The trade was a 41.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

