Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $13.57 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. $MET

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 198.2% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Evercore set a $97.00 target price on shares of MetLife and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on MetLife from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $102.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.64.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.81. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $87.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.43 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.