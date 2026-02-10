Arista Wealth Management LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Arista Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 14.1% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 170,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 460.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALK opened at $60.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,150. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

