The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. $THG Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $38,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,505,000 after acquiring an additional 339,896 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 52.9% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 558,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,787,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 553,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,190,000 after buying an additional 96,006 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 550,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,592,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 20.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 497,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,498,000 after buying an additional 83,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Denise Lowsley sold 1,619 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $293,799.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,141.17. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 24,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $4,369,226.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,572.08. This represents a 43.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $171.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.76 and a 52-week high of $188.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.66.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 10.05%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc (NYSE: THG) is a property and casualty insurance company that provides a range of commercial and personal insurance products. Through its subsidiary companies, Hanover offers coverage for businesses of all sizes, including workers’ compensation, general liability, commercial auto, and professional liability. On the personal lines side, the company underwrites homeowners, personal auto, flood, and umbrella policies designed to meet the needs of individuals and families.

In addition to its core commercial and personal insurance offerings, Hanover maintains a specialty arm that focuses on niche markets through tailored product solutions.

