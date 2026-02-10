GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd Sells 365,019 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,515,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,019 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 6.5% of GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $281,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,757.53. This trade represents a 53.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 97,843 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $9,223,659.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,073.70. The trade was a 63.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.2%

CL opened at $94.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.59. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

