Ryder System, Inc. $R Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 24,996 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 76.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 29,029 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,495,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Ryder System by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,135,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $196.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.67.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $216.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.54 and a twelve month high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

