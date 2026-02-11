Bryce Point Capital LLC Invests $464,000 in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 55,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $988.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. G-III Apparel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on GIII shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Zacks Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a global fashion company engaged in the design, sourcing, marketing and distribution of women’s and men’s apparel, outerwear, footwear, handbags and fashion accessories. Founded in 1956 and headquartered in New York City, the company has grown from an importer of ladies’ apparel into a diversified apparel business with a portfolio of owned and licensed brands.

The company’s product offerings span a broad spectrum of price points and styles, including formal and casual outerwear, sportswear, performance wear and contemporary fashion.

