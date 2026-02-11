Booking (BKNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $47.96 per share and revenue of $6.1187 billion for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,284.26 on Wednesday. Booking has a one year low of $4,096.23 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5,172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5,256.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms recently commented on BKNG. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,200.00 to $6,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $5,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Booking from $6,723.00 to $6,790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners boosted their target price on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Twenty-eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,171.56.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,181.34, for a total transaction of $4,937,817.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,631,984.10. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,105.36, for a total value of $204,214.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,502.40. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,124 shares of company stock worth $16,194,538. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Booking by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 89.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP increased its position in Booking by 71.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company’s businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

