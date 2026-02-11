PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,617 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.2% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. Zacks Research lowered PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other news, COO Matthew William Koart sold 15,309 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $2,078,809.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 42,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,940.22. The trade was a 26.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 111,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $14,891,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 659,392 shares in the company, valued at $88,266,213.12. The trade was a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 144,779 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,616 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM opened at $137.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $142.11.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.