Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 2,819 Shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $8,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,826.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 997,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,705,000 after buying an additional 945,718 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 779,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,422,000 after acquiring an additional 724,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,750,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 469.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 401,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,911,000 after purchasing an additional 331,263 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,498,000 after purchasing an additional 241,004 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. The trade was a 42.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $256.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.61. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12 month low of $205.73 and a 12 month high of $359.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $351.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company’s product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.