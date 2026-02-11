Candriam S.C.A. Acquires Shares of 80,025 Visteon Corporation $VC

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 80,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,592,000. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Visteon as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Visteon alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $30,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Visteon in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Visteon from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Visteon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.15.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of VC stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.08. Visteon Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.10 and a 52 week high of $129.10.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company’s product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.