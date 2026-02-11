MFA Financial (MFA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2720 per share and revenue of $60.5560 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

MFA Financial Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:MFA opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $988.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 111.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFA. Weiss Ratings raised MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

