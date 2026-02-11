Candriam S.C.A. Decreases Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,434 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Medpace worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 81,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $564.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $660.00 target price on Medpace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.82.

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.15, for a total transaction of $12,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,751,625. This represents a 42.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total transaction of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,880 shares of company stock worth $178,815,404. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and upgraded FY2026 guidance — Medpace reported Q4 EPS of $4.67 and revenue of $708.5M (both above estimates) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance ~$2.8–$2.9B, which exceeds consensus. This supports the company’s growth narrative and longer-term earnings outlook. Press Release

Q4 beat and upgraded FY2026 guidance — Medpace reported Q4 EPS of $4.67 and revenue of $708.5M (both above estimates) and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $16.68–$17.50 and revenue guidance ~$2.8–$2.9B, which exceeds consensus. This supports the company’s growth narrative and longer-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP from Neutral to Outperform and set a $564 price target, signaling increased analyst confidence that could attract buyers over time. The Fly

Analyst upgrade — Robert W. Baird upgraded MEDP from Neutral to Outperform and set a $564 price target, signaling increased analyst confidence that could attract buyers over time. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / disclosures — Management provided details in the Q4 2025 earnings call and slide deck; investors can review the full transcript and presentation to parse growth drivers, margin details, and backlog commentary. These documents underpin the beat but contain clarifying details that investors are digesting. Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings call / disclosures — Management provided details in the Q4 2025 earnings call and slide deck; investors can review the full transcript and presentation to parse growth drivers, margin details, and backlog commentary. These documents underpin the beat but contain clarifying details that investors are digesting. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary / valuation checks — Independent write-ups note that the quarter was strong but valuation is now richer (e.g., mid-30s P/E); some analysts see limited near-term upside absent backlog acceleration. These views help explain mixed reactions. Seeking Alpha Analysis

Analyst commentary / valuation checks — Independent write-ups note that the quarter was strong but valuation is now richer (e.g., mid-30s P/E); some analysts see limited near-term upside absent backlog acceleration. These views help explain mixed reactions. Negative Sentiment: Backlog normalization and trial mix shifts — Management flagged backlog growth is normalizing and some metabolic trials are shifting timing, which reduces near-term revenue visibility and investor confidence in sustained double-digit growth. This was highlighted in coverage calling the guidance cautious on backlog dynamics. MSN: Backlog / Trial Shifts

Backlog normalization and trial mix shifts — Management flagged backlog growth is normalizing and some metabolic trials are shifting timing, which reduces near-term revenue visibility and investor confidence in sustained double-digit growth. This was highlighted in coverage calling the guidance cautious on backlog dynamics. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — Despite the beat and raised guidance, shares sold off on the day as investors focused on the “key negative” of weaker backlog momentum and timing risk, leading to heavy volume and a notable intraday decline. Investing.com: Shares Tumble

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $446.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $575.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $539.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $628.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $708.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.53 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 127.72% and a net margin of 17.83%.The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MEDP) is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace’s core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

