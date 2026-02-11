Elevance Health (ELV) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE: ELV) recently:
- 2/8/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/3/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 2/2/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $394.00 to $397.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $400.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $424.00 to $391.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $404.00 to $393.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $401.00 to $395.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $431.00 to $409.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $400.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $332.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $414.00 to $396.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $350.00 to $357.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $398.00 to $414.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 1/9/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $413.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.
- 1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was given a new $425.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Elevance Health was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $425.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $403.00 to $424.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Elevance Health had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $431.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Elevance Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $385.00 to $404.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating.
- 12/22/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/19/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $320.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $332.00.
- 12/17/2025 – Elevance Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $359.00 to $352.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Elevance Health had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – Elevance Health was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 27.23%.
Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.
