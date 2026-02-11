Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/2/2026 – DoorDash had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/2/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $267.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/29/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $253.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating.
- 1/20/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 1/20/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.
- 1/5/2026 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
- 12/19/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at DoorDash
In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 602,885 shares of company stock worth $124,282,480 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.
