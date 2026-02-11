Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DoorDash (DASH)

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/2/2026 – DoorDash had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $267.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/29/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $253.00 to $224.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating.

1/20/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/20/2026 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $239.00 to $251.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – DoorDash was given a new $270.00 price target on by analysts at Wolfe Research.

1/5/2026 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/19/2025 – DoorDash had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $9,491,144.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $3,833,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. This represents a 91.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 602,885 shares of company stock worth $124,282,480 in the last 90 days. 5.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company’s core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

