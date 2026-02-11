Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $IMCR Stock Holdings Lifted by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,950 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.54% of Immunocore worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Immunocore by 51.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Immunocore by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Immunocore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Immunocore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Immunocore stock opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Immunocore plc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies that harness the body’s own T‐cell response to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary ImmTAC (immune mobilising monoclonal T‐cell receptors against cancer) platform utilizes engineered, soluble T‐cell receptor (TCR) molecules designed to recognise intracellular peptide–HLA complexes. By redirecting and activating T cells against disease‐associated targets, Immunocore aims to address malignancies and persistent viral infections with high unmet medical need.

The company’s most advanced candidate, tebentafusp, is a bispecific ImmTAC molecule that targets gp100, a melanoma‐associated antigen, and has received regulatory approval for the treatment of metastatic uveal melanoma.

