Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 201,747 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,078,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,232,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 92.6% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $904,901.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,241.84. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,868 shares of company stock worth $4,650,596. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $302.68 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $823.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC set a $319.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $386.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

